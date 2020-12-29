Kriti Kharbanda Wishes Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat On Birthday, Calls Him 'one In A Billion'

As actor Pulkit Samrat turned a year older on Tuesday, Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture. Giving a peck on the cheek to Pulkit, Kriti wrote, "Happy birthday baby...As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there's no one like you, and there never will be," she wrote in her post.

She added: "Pulkit Samrat, I love you." The couple are in a live-in-relationship.

Kriti reveals her favourite #TaishBuster is Pulkit

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda featured in the ZEE5 Original film Taish. The film was released on ZEE5 on October 29, 2020 as a feature film as well as a six-episode series. Along with Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the film also stars Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeena Shaikh. Recently, Kriti took to Instagram to reveal that her favourite #TaishBuster is none other than her beau Pulkit Samrat. Kriti posted a video of Pulkit wherein the actor looked hunky while having some fun. She captioned it “Killing it with cuteness is my most favourite”. As soon as she posted it, fans couldn’t stop complimenting the actor.

Kriti is currently shooting with Vikrant Massey for 14 Phere in Lucknow. The movie is set in Northern India and revolves around how marriage in India is not just between a couple but a family too. It is directed by Devanshu Singh and is penned by Manoj Kalwani. The movie is scheduled to be released in February next year. Alongside Kriti and Vikrant, the movie also stars Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Vineet Kumar, Govind Pandey and Yamini Das in essential roles.

