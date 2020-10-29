On Kriti Kharbanda's Birthday, Samantha Akkineni Extends A Sweet Wish

The SIIMA Award-winning actor Kriti Kharbanda entered her thirties and she rang in her 30th birthday today, i.e. October 29, 2020. Thus, to celebrate Kriti's birthday, a lot of her Bollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood peers took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to the Housefull 4 actor. Joining the bandwagon now, Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni who shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram for Kharbanda.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda's Favourite #TaishBuster Is None Other Than Beau Pulkit Samrat

Samantha has sweet birthday wish for 'gorgeous' Kriti Kharbanda

Earlier today, Kriti Kharbanda's Tollywood contemporary Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle to wish the Pagalpanti actor on her 30th birthday. Samantha shared a picture of Kriti as Arfa from the sets of her newly-released Zee5 original Taish on her Instagram story to wish her a 'Happy Birthday'. Sharing Kriti's candid picture, the Majili actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Gorgeous @kriti.kharbanda" followed by a red-heart emoticon.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post below

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda Stuns Her Fans By Showcasing Her Pole Dancing Skills; See Video

Meanwhile, on Kriti Kharbanda's birthday, her highly-anticipated revenge drama titled Taish premiered on the OTT streaming platform, Zee5. Taish was released as a feature film as well as a six-episode series simultaneously on the platform today. The web-series boasts of an ensemble cast including Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Zoa Morani, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. Although her real-life love interest Pulkit is a part of this Bejoy Nambiar directorial, Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh plays the reel-life love interest of Kriti in Taish.

The couple will be seen sharing the screen space after Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which released last year. However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti revealed that she wasn't aware that her beau had also signed Taish. She also stated that she came to know about the same when Pulkit told her he had signed for the Zee5 Original.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda Shares Teaser Of Party Song From 'Taish,' Fans 'can't Wait'

Meanwhile, as the revenge drama premiered on the platform today, Twitterati has shared their review of the Bejoy Nambiar directorial on the micro-blogging platform. The film-cum-series has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the masses online, especially Harshvardhan Rane. Netizens have showered the Sanam Teri Kasam actor with heaps of praise for his exemplary performance in Taish.

Check out netizens' reaction to 'Taish' below

@harsha_actor gotta be the sweetest actor I've seen in recent times. Love the way he's interacting with his fans, despite the fact that he's still recovering from Corona.

Can't stop admiring!! ðŸ˜ðŸ’“



The world needs more such kind gestures âœ¨#Taish pic.twitter.com/wqt1eXxTn7 — Flora (@couchpotatoxf) October 25, 2020

#Taish - This could also be a unique thing, when a real life couple is not paired on reel. @PulkitSamrat and @kriti_official-You are adorable together and share some great chemistry offscreen. Would love to see how it pans out here, considering you are not a couple in the film â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/VxGdlntRrb — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) October 23, 2020

https://t.co/cr8jJdLXom@harsha_actor proves that talent will eventually persevere & be appreciated: difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations!#Taish a stylised thriller that only falters momentarily! Beautiful music & hard hitting performances! The REVIEW is live! pic.twitter.com/trS9KiAMgP — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 29, 2020

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Pulkit Samrat’s Unique Obsession; Speaks About Their Wedding Plans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.