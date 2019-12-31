Kriti Kharbanda’s Outfits To Take Inspiration From For New Year’s Party

After conquering the South Indian film industry, Kriti Kharbanda debuted in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz: Reboot in 2016. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. Kriti Kharbanda was recently seen Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 and Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. In addition to stealing our hearts on screen, Kriti’s fashion sense is also known to be an attention stealer. Hence, here are some outfits of the actor that you need to take inspiration from before you head on for your New Year’s eve party.

Kriti Kharbanda’s outfits to take inspiration from for New Year’s

1. Kriti Kharbanda recently wore this lavender bodycon dress during the promotions of her film, Pagalpanti. The cold shoulder dress had white volume sleeves which took away all the attention of the fashion police. The metallic pumps are all you need to complete the ultra-glamourous look.

2. Kriti Kharbanda wore this H&M off-shoulder dress for a recent event. The black belt on the floral dress is giving us #FashionGoals. Kriti completed the look with stud earrings and high ponytail.

3. If you are heading to a pool party for New Year’s, then here is your outfit inspiration. Don this two-piece floral outfit and you are good to go. Kriti Kharbanda wore this with a pair of gold drop earrings during the promotions of Pagalpanti.

4. Kriti Kharbanda wore this Deme Love satin dress during an event. She paired the look with statement drop earrings and straightened hair. You can add your own set of fun by experimenting with your makeup if you go for this look.

