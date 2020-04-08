Kirti Kulhari Opens Up About The Time She Felt Insecure In Her Married Life, Read Here

Kirti Kulhari's role in the film URI: The Surgical Strike was highly appreciated by the audience. Her recent projects have also garnered lots of applause and the actor also is a part of the recently released Four More Shots Please Season 2. In an interview with a media publication, Kirti Kulhari made some revelations her husband Saahil Sehgal and his intimate scene with Sayani Gupta.

Kirti Kulhari speaks about the time she got insecure in her marriage

For those who are not aware, Kirti Kulhari got married to Saahil Sehgal in the year 2016. While speaking about her married life, the actor spoke about how she felt insecure in her marriage but then she eventually got over that feeling. Kirti Kulhari spoke about the time when Saahil Sehgal was supposed to shoot an intimate scene with Four More Shots Please co-star Sayani Gupta.

Talking about the scene, Kirti Kulhari revealed that initially in her marriage she felt insecure about Saahil Sehgal's previous relationships. The URI actor also said that she also felt insecure when the two of them even spoke about other women in general. Kirti further said that she had her own set of insecurities and she was not sure about the on-screen kissing scene or how the intimate scene on screen would turn out since Saahil Sehgal is also an actor.

Kirti Kulhari said that over the years she had stopped being insecure. She said that Saahil had two intimate scenes with Sayani, but she had changed enough to tell her partner to be careful. Kirti also mentioned that currently she is in a far better place and this is where she wanted to be.

When Kirti Kulhari was asked about the situation on Saahil's end, she said that when she started shooting for Four More Shots Please Season 2, she was ready to do bold scenes. She said that Saahil has been very supportive and he had no issues and no insecurity. Kirti also stated that Saahil was the one to push her and tell her that she is an actor and she needs to do whatever is required.

