Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon Celebrate Christmas With Specially-abled Children; See Pics

The Hindi film industry celebrated the festival of joy and happiness, much like everyone else around the world. But this sister duo did it differently. Yes, we are talking about Kriti and Nupur Sanon. The celebrity sisters spent their Christmas Day at a centre where specially-abled children live. It is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in the city of Mumbai. Here is all we know.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon spread joy to specially-abled children:

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon were seen distributing presents, gifts, and utilities like stationery to the children of the NGO. Both the sisters were seen wearing Rudolf reindeer headbands and were wearing Santa Claus headbands. They gave kids Santa Claus caps, too.

After interacting with the kids, Kriti said that spending time with the kids made her day special. She also added that she will remember this year’s Christmas because of the kids who are so talented and lovely. Nupur Sanon has a knack for singing and entertained the children with her melodious voice. She also encouraged the kids to sing along by pointing the microphone towards them. Nupur also spoke after her interaction with kids and said that singing and dancing with them brings smiles on one's face and that is what Christmas and New Year’s is all about. They captured pictures and shared them on their Instagram accounts.

