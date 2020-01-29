Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor Pair Sneakers With Traditional Outfits Giving Them Quirky Twists

Traditional outfits can look the most elegant if one styles them right. One can also experiment a lot with traditional outfits. Be it the type of cloth or print or detailing, you can always try something new when it comes to these outfits. But seems like there is a new trend that has been grabbing eyeballs in the fashion world.

From styling traditional outfits with crop tops and denim, the latest trend is wearing them with shoes and sneakers. And Bollywood fashion divas such as Kriti Sanon, Rhea Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor have nailed this trend with grace and style. Here’s taking a look at some of the quirky traditional outfits sported by celebrities.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon draped her saree over a contrasting white and green kurta with bronze borders. Kriti’s statement saree is how she styled it with the most comfortable footwear ever. Yes, she teamed her saree with a pair of white kicks.

Also read | Kriti Sanon Looks Stunning In Winterwear In These Pictures From Her Latest Photoshoot

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor paired her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with Nike trainers at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s sangeet ceremony. But it was not the first time she sported this fusion. Rhea had also made a similar statement at her cousin Mohit Marwah’s Mehendi ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor sported an Indo western printed outfit and styled it with a pair of sneakers. The actor looks quirky and fashionable in this outfit.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor also paired her yellow lehenga with sneakers. Khushi looked elegant with this quirky style. She also manages to make heads turn as she makes her presence felt with her fashionable outfits.

Also read | Kriti Sanon Is A Total Boss Lady As She Slays On The Cover Page Of A Magazine

Also read | Khushi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor's Pool Party Pictures From Bali Sends Both Fans And Netizens Into A Tizzy

Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram, Rhea Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.