Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have already wrapped up shooting for their upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. The makers had also released the motion poster announcing the wrap of the film. Kriti Sanon, who has a very good fan following on her Instagram handle, recently collaborated with Varun Dhawan for an ad shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mimi actor dropped a video in which she could be seen sharing some goofy moments with her Bhediya costar Varun Dhawan. In a short clip, Kriti said, "Varun, I think it's going to be a full moon tonight." Reacting to it, Varun is seen mimicking a wolf. The Luka Chuppi actor captioned the post, "Just Wolfing around on an ad shoot! 🐺👻💖 @varundvn". Kriti wore a blue and white striped shirt, while Varun opted for a pink sweatshirt.

Fans are completely enjoying this video and the Raabta actor's comment section is proof. A fan wrote, "YOU GUYS AREE SOO PRETTY", another wrote, "My Bhediya boy made my day". Many dropped heart and fire emojis on the post as the fans are eager to see the duo's chemistry in Bhediya.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan on the work front

On the work front, Kriti has multiple projects lined up in her kitty. While speaking to the ANI on how she manages to do multiple scripts at one go, she said that when she goes on one set, she put all the other script aside and take that particular script, going through it all over again from the beginning. She further added that she has a habit of writing with the script so she writes subtext on how she would play the character.

Some of her upcoming movies include Adipurush, action films like Ganapath: Part 1 to the horror-comedy Bhediya. She will be next featured in the film Bachchan Pandey, where she is cast alongside Akshay Kumar. The plot revolves around a gangster, and she plays the character Myra, who is reportedly a journalist. The film releases on March 4. Apart from Bhediya, Varun will also be featured in Jug Jugg Jiyo.

A brief about Bhediya

Bhediya, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous instalments Roohi and Stree.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon