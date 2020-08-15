Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Others Join #GlobalPrayers4SSR, Say 'may Truth Shine Soon'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and close ones are approaching the courts, authorities and also Gods, seeking justice for the actor’s death. After numerous hashtags seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the demise, netizens created a new movement, expressing their prayers to the Almighty to help them in the initiative. Led by Sushant’s family, even stars like Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande joined them by expressing their love for their former co-star as they hoped that the truth comes out.

Bollywood stars back #GlobalPrayersforSSR

Sushant’s sister Shweta had urged netizens to post a photo of their folded hands to join in the initiative. Kriti did so, as she prayed to Lord Ganesh.

The Raabta star sent 'Prayers and Positivity' and hoped that 'truth shines soon.' With the day also being celebrated as Independence Day, she hoped that 'we free ourselves from negativity and hate' while standing for 'what is right.' Apart from prayers, she also used hashtags like #MayTruthPrevail, #LoveBeforeHate, #jaihind #happyindependenceday.

Ankita termed Sushant as a ‘Miracle-Man’, ‘ Startling soul’, ‘An awe-inspiring personality’ as she shared a video of her prayer space with idols and candles. The Manikarnika star wrote that Sushant will be missed. She also wrote the Mrutyunjay Mantra, as was shared by Sushan’t’s family from the late actor’s prayer meet as a part of the movement.

Sushant’s former co-star and one of his closest friends, Mahesh Shetty too supported the movement.

Daisy Shah, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, Meera Chopra, Sambhavna Seth, Krytstle D’Souza and Jiah Khan's mother too posted pictures.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. His father accused Rhea Chakraborty of abatement to suicide, embezzlement, cheating and conspiracy, after which an FIR was registered in Patna.

The Supreme Court is yet to pass its verdict as it heard Rhea’s plea to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai and all parties like Sushant's family and Bihar government submitted their responses. At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate has also recorded the statements of Rhea and the others in the money-laundering case linked to the case. The CBI too has registered a case, and has begun recording evidences in the case.

