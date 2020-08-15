GlobalPrayers4SSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister posts throwback video from prayer meet

‘Justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput has become a movement and netizens around the world have supported it wholeheartedly. Previously, initiatives like ‘Warrior 4 SSR’, ‘Candle 4 SSR’ had become big trends, and most recently, Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR too has also been supported in big numbers. Now, the late actor’s family is leading the ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’, that was marked with huge momentum on Saturday.

Sushant’s family joins #GlobalPrayers4SSR

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been at the forefront of this initiative, urging her followers to post a pic of their folded hands and join the movement. As the campaign kicked off at 10 AM on Saturday, also Independence Day, Shweta shared a video from the prayer meet held at the family residence in Patna, days after the Chhichhore stars’s death. SSR’s father KK Singh is seen sitting right next to his son’s photograph, while Shweta and the others are reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

Along with her post, Shweta reiterated to netizens to post a picture of their folded hands and join the campaign. She also used other hashtags like #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus.

Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, and many other stars also lent their support to the initiative.

The initiative has been termed as a 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant, which includes observing a one-minute silence.

Previously, numerous other stars like Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher had supported Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR campaign.

Earlier in the day, Shweta, who lives in USA, had also shared that the California State Assembly had posthumously honoured her brother for his contribution to the society.

