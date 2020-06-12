Kriti Sanon Bakes Multigrain Chocolate Babka At Home; Says 'I Am Obsessed With Baking'

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on social media platforms and the actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of a multigrain Babka she baked. As seen in the video shared, Kriti Sanon captures the outer exteriors of the cake, with a song playing in the background music. Take a look at the post shared:

With the video shared, Kriti Sanon wrote: "Freshly baked Multigrain Chocolate Babka!! 👩‍🍳.Ok I think I am obsessed with baking! 🤪". The actor often keeps her fans updated with work announcements and motivational posts on social media. Recently, Kriti Sanon channelled her inner writer, as she shared a poem with fans on Instagram.

The actor shares a picture of herself, in which she can be seen in a white t-shirt with 'love' inscribed on it. Accessorising her look with a headband, Kriti made sure that she spreads out some positive vibes among fans amidst the stressful situation of Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look at the post shared by Kriti:

With the picture shared, Kriti wrote:

"Some lines I wrote earlier kinda feel apt now:

You’ve been running so fast

Through endless wants

That slowing down seems tough.

Its a mirage you’re chasing

For my love,

It is never really “enough”



So hold onto what calms your soul

For everything is temporary

Hang by the moments that feel alive

Uncomplicate and just BE."

What's next for Kriti?

Seems like Kriti is the audience's current favourite, as the actor has not only been lauded for her brave fashion statements but also has left fans spell-bounded with her onscreen performances. Kriti last graced the big screen with Panipat. Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, Panipat: The Great Betrayal is a story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a gruesome battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders.

The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. Kriti is currently gearing up for her next, Mimi, along with Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is slated to release in 2020. The film also stars popular Marathi actor, Sai Tamhankar in a prominent role.

