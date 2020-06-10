Parineeti Chopra Or Kriti Sanon: Who Styled The Black Bandhgala Outfit Better?

Although all actors have a unique taste in fashion, there have been instances when two actors have dressed up in identical outfits. Something similar happened when Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Sanon were seen wearing the same Black bandhgala dress some time ago. Regardless to say, both the actors were seen looking wonderful in it.

Parineeti Chopra can be seen wearing the dress with red sunglasses and black heels, while Kriti Sanon who has never been in the bad books of the fashion police, is seen wearing the same dress with Indian jewellery and inner skirt. Both the actors have added their own unique twist to the dress.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's videos where she has flaunted her eternal love for singing

Also Read | Kriti Sanon & Jennifer Lopez look stunning in exact same Roberto Cavalli outfit

Fashion Faceoff: Parineeti Chopra VS Kriti Sanon

Picture Credit: Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra, in this picture, can be seen sporting a black bandhgala with red sunglasses and black heels. Parineeti looks happy and fresh in the picture. Her messy hair is giving the outfit a casual look.

Though the red sunglasses don't seem to go well with the Indian attire outfit and seems funny to the audience, Parineeti has always defied fashion laws and doesn't seem to mind it. The actor still looks wonderful and content.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor or Parineeti-Sidharth: Which pair is audience's favourite?

Picture Credit: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kiriti Sanon can be seen sporting the same black dress as Parineeti in this picture. Her hair is straightened and ironed, also are brown in colour in comparison to Parineeti. Furthermore, the Indian jewellery and inner skirt give the look a more authentic feel, making it look a whole lot better.

There is also a major difference in both the pictures - that Parineeti is seen wearing the outfit in an outskirt location while Kriti is seen wearing it in a shoot-type environment which makes the two look different.

Fans seem to be divided in the comments section. While some said Kriti looked better some said that Parineeti looked better. One of the fans pointed out that they both looked like they were professor Snape from the Harry Potter films.

Many fans added heart emojis and fire emoji's in the comment's pointing out that they both couldn't be compared. Who do you think looked better in the bandhgala outfit, Parineeti Chopra Or Kriti Sanon?

Also Read | Kriti Sanon thanks her dietitian who helped her gain and lose 15 kilos

Promo Picture Credit: Kirti and Parineeti's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.