Nupur Sanon Calls Her Sister Kriti Sanon 'choti Mumma' In Latest Post; See Here

During the lockdown, many celebrities are entertaining fans with several posts on social media. And seems like they are not just treating fans with some stunning pics but are also taking a trip down memory lane and are giving glimpses of the golden moments in their life. Recently, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon treated fans with an adorable throwback picture which is too cute to handle.

In the picture, one can see Kriti Sanon cutely holding her little sister, Nupur in her arms while she is sitting on her father’s lap. Kirti can be seen wearing a red and white striped t-shirt along with orange pants and her sister can be seen wearing a white sweater and white pants along with cute booties. The way the Kriti Sanon is cradling her little sister speaks volumes about the love for her.

Along with the picture, Nupur also went on to write a sweet caption. In the caption, she went on to call her elder sister as her ‘choti mumma’ and also wrote, “The good old days when I was the cutest toy that nobody was ever willing to pass on to the other and so I had to chill in multiple laps at once”. Check out the picture below.

The post went on to receive heaps of praise and positive comments and also received several likes. Fans went on to praise the Sanon sisters for their unconditional love for each other. Check out a few comments below.

The two sisters share a very good bond with each other and that is quite evident on social media. Kriti also goes on to say nice things about her sister and her bond with her. In a recent interview with a news portal, Kriti Sanon revealed that she is five years older than her younger sister and has watched her growing up. She also went on to say that now seeing her achieving her dreams and acting in front of the camera makes her very happy and emotional. Kriti Sanon also said that she is very protective and possessive about her younger sister.

