Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Her Life During Lockdown And How She Misses Being On Sets

Kriti Sanon has been making the most of her time during the lockdown. She has been spending some quality time with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon and has also been indulging in several home activities. But according to her recent interview, it seems like the actor is bored staying at home and cannot wait to resume work.

During a recent interview with a news portal, Kriti Sanon opened up about her life under lockdown and how eager she is to resume work. She revealed that the time is just going by and nothing new as such has happened. She also said that she's not even aware of which day or which date it is sometimes. However, she is having a blast at home with her family.

Speaking on the extended lockdown situation, Kriti said she was pretty chilled out at first about being at home. But also admitted that she is missing being on sets and also going through her ‘normal day routine’.

Kriti Sanon further added saying that the entire situation has been very tough for many people. But in hindsight, Kriti doesn't want to ignore the positive side of it all. She added that a city like Mumbai was much calmer due to all this. She said that one could see clear blue skies and chirping birds which is so lovely.

Kriti said that it was quite a challenge to keep a list of what day and date it is during the lockdown. And speaking of resuming work, Kriti Sanon said that she would definitely appreciate it a lot and enjoy it a lot more than she did once she starts working again.

On the work front

Kriti Sanon will soon resume work and have her hands full as she begins shooting alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal for the film Bachchan Pandey. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited film, Heropanti 2. She will be seen sharing screen space with co-star Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film is said to be a remake of the 2012 Korean action movie A Company Man.

