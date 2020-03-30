Kriti Sanon's Best Dialogues From The Film, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

Kriti Sanon is among the most popular contemporary Bollywood stars. The actor has now established a firm footing in the Indian film industry. Sanon, who studied engineering in Noida, made her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2014. Since then, the actor has come a long way. Kriti Sanon’s style has also enabled her to become one of the influential stars in Bollywood.

The actor has also worked with Ayushmann Khuranna and Rajkumar Rao, who have raised the bar in Bollywood by portraying their exceptional acting skills onscreen. Kriti had a great dynamic with these actors in the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi. Let’s look at some of Kriti Sanon's best dialogues from the film.

Best Kriti Sanon Dialogues from Bareilly Ki Barfi

'''Kisi ko tum gusail lagti ho, kisi ko bighdail lagti ho ... tumhari amma mazak mazak mein kehti hai ki raat bhar ghoomti rehti ho toh chudail lagti ho ... kisi ko tumhari baatein atpatti lagti hai, kisi ko behad chatpatti lagti hai ... tumhari kasam humein tumhari har ek baat bahut hi achchi lagti hai'

This is one of the best scenes from the film. In this scene, the protagonist is seen expressing his feelings towards the girl that has been hand-tailored for him by destiny itself. He describes the way this girl is and goes on to mention paradoxes that she creates for people. For some people she is trouble and for some, she is the best thing that has ever happened to them. But Ayushmann Khuranna's character loves her more than anything and for him, she is perfect in every sense and he loves her that way, in all her essence.

'Aasaan nahi hai tumse pyar karna ... magar tumse pyar na karna usse bhi zyada mushkil hai'

This is another scene in the movie that revolves around the lead characters. The protagonist in the film is telling how hard it is to deal with the girl he is in love with and how miserable she makes him. But on the other hand, this girl also makes the sun shine brighter and can make the days feel lighter. He tells her how hard it is to love her, but also redeems himself when he says that it is harder to not love her in the first place, and the trouble she causes is something the protagonist is always eagerly anticipating.

"Agar shakal dekh ke ladkiyan shaadi karti na ... toh Hindustan mein adhe ladke kanware hote"

It is considered to be one of the most hilarious scenes of the film. The characters in the scene are seen talking about India and the marriage system. Kriti Sanon's character goes on to say this hilarious line about marriages in India. Fans resonated a lot with such dialogues.

"Aaj ke baad galat time pe phone kiya na ... toh aisi laat maarenge koole pe dimple nikaal denge tumhare"

This is one of the top-rated scenes of the film. In this scene, Rajkummar Rao's character takes over the big-screen and shows everyone who is the real boss in the town. His character transforms drastically in this film and goes on to become a stud. This is when he utters these iconic words.

“Bhaiya Appke First Love Ke Chakkar Me Usai Shehar Chod Ke Jana Pad Gaya… Yeh Second Love Ke Chakkar Main Kahe Duniya Na Chod Ke Jana Paday”

This is a scene from the film that shows the chemistry between the lead and the supporting character. Khurrana and Sanon's performance in the scene were noted by critics and fans. It is considered to be one of the most memorable moments of the film.

