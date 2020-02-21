Kriti Sanon's Movies That Made The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Actor A Star In Bollywood; Read

Kriti Sanon, after basking the success of her movie Panipat, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Mimi. She gained much recognition in Bollywood after her movie Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. She is also known for her movies like Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi, among others. Here are the top 5 movies of Kriti Sanon.

Luka Chhupi

Luka Chuupi is a romantic-comedy film directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie is based on the concept of live-in relationships. Luka Chhupi did extremely well at the box office and grossed a total of Rs 88 crores approximately.

Panipat

Panipat is an epic war film that released in 2019. It featured Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. This movie depicts the events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat. The movie did moderately well at the box office and grossed a total of Rs 34 crores approximately.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon jets off to best friend's wedding amidst 'Mimi' shooting schedule

Bareilly ki Barfi

A romantic-comedy, Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles. The film was a critical success and also performed moderately well at the box office. Bareilly Ki Barfi collected a total of Rs 34 crores approximately.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon flaunts her baby bump in LEAKED pic from 'Mimi' sets; check it out

Housefull 4

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is a comedy film starring a star cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The film turned out to be a big commercial success and broke many records at the box office. The movie collected a total of Rs 200 crores approximately.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon to star alongside 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' co-star Rajkummar Rao in upcoming comedy

Heropanti

Heropanti is a romantic action comedy movie starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie is directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie did well at the box office and collected a total of Rs 50 crores approximately.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon's quirky sunglasses turn heads, see pictures

Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.