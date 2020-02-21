Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Are A Vision In White & These Pics Are A Proof

White seems to be one of the favourite colours of Bollywood divas for any red carpet appearance or award ceremony. Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, and others have time and again carried their white outfits with aplomb. Here are a few instances when these leading ladies gave major fashion goals while rocking in their white, regal outfits. Check out their pictures.

Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in a white avatar

Katrina Kaif in a white ensemble

Katrina Kaif's white saree caught everyone's gaze at a prestigious event. She stunned in a netted saree that had intricate mirror work on it. With minimal makeup and accessories, her attire perfectly suited the event.

Sara Ali Khan in a white attire

Sara Ali Khan looked simple yet so elegant in a white salwar suit. She opted for an all-white salwar suit paired with bangles and earrings. She also added very minimal make-up to pair up her entire look.

Kriti Sanon’s white ensemble

Kriti Sanon opted for a signature cocktail lehenga by Shantanu and Nikhil. Her ethereal combination of white and celestial gold stole the show. She completed the look with minimal jewellery, kohled eyes, her hair tied into a bun with white roses on it.

Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram

