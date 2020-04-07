Kriti Sanon Celebrates World Health Day With A Throwback Picture From 'Raabta'

The COVID-19 lockdown has led Bollywood celebrities to enjoy some time with their near and dear ones. From pursuing their hobbies to cooking tasty dishes, celebrities are finding their own unique ways to spend time amid the lockdown. Talking about Kriti Sanon, the Housefull 4 actor who is also spending the lockdown with her family recently shared a throwback picture from her film Raabta.

Kriti Sanon shared a throwback picture from Raabta amidst the COVID 19 lockdown

Kriti Sanon can be seen meditating in the picture and she shared it today to mark the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Kriti Sanon also had a lovely caption on her post which highlights the importance of World Health Day. Kriti Sanon wrote how one should take care of their body which will take care of them in return. Check out Kriti Sanon's post on the occasion of World Health Day.

Kriti Sanon motivates her fans to exercise

Kriti Sanon can be further seen motivating her fans to get out of their lazy beds and do some exercise on the occasion of World Health Day. Kriti Sanon says how one should indulge in mat workout, yoga, cardio and dancing which she also called as her favourite to celebrate World Health Day amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. On the occasion of World Health Day, Kriti Sanon also told her fans to 'wake' every inch of their body after which they will automatically have a great day.

Not only this but Kriti Sanon recently also unleashed the romantic poet within her by sharing some love poems written by her. In a series of video on her social media, Kriti shared the poems which were penned by her. Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the film Mimi which will also star Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

