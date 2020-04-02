Kriti Sanon's Diet: What Does She Eat In A Day To Maintain Her Glowing Skin And Fit Body?

Kriti Sanon is one of the Bollywood actors who is known for her flawless skin and fit body. Check out excerpts from her interview where she talked about her diet secrets.

What does Kriti Sanon eat in a day? Know Kriti's diet secrets

Kriti Sanon mentioned that even though she does not generally have the tendency to immediately put on weight, there are certain problem areas that give out telltale signs of weight gain. So she can’t get away with eating whatever she wants on a daily basis. She also confessed about her love for sweets and binge eating. Take a look at her recent post when she enjoyed her recent sweet delight at home.

Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Starting her day

She starts her day by drinking plain water or lemon water.

Then for breakfast, she eats boiled egg and toast, while on other days she has salt-ajwain paratha with butter. She sometimes mixes up her boiled egg and toast with some diet mayo when she gets bored.

She usually works out one hour after her breakfast.

Lunch and dinner

For lunch, Kriti Sanon usually has rice with chicken curry or rajma chawal, or even dal rice with veggies.

For dinner, she pretty much has the same menu.

For dinner, on days when she feels heavy, she has soups of different kinds like sweet corn soup with a lot of veggies or tomato soup or chicken soup. She generally has a light sandwich along with her soup if she is watching her weight.

What she eats while preparing for a movie role?

For special shoots, Kriti mentions following a low carb and high protein diet. She eats lesser bread on those days. She mentions having soup with chicken.

If she is following a diet where she has to show a lot of midriff for her movie role then she swaps her rice with quinoa, she eats less food at night and works out twice a day including a 45-minute brisk walk along with her usual weight training.

Skincare tips by Kriti Sanon

She advises that taking care of skin is important and swears by cleaning her face with a suitable cleanser. She focuses on moisturising her skin at night. Kriti also advises to never step out without applying sunscreen.

