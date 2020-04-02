Kriti Sanon's Diet: What Does She Eat In A Day To Maintain Her Glowing Skin And Fit Body?

Kriti Sanon is one of the Bollywood actors who is known for her flawless skin and fit body. Check out excerpts from her interview where she talked about her diet secrets.
Kriti Sanon mentioned that even though she does not generally have the tendency to immediately put on weight, there are certain problem areas that give out telltale signs of weight gain. So she can’t get away with eating whatever she wants on a daily basis. She also confessed about her love for sweets and binge eating. Take a look at her recent post when she enjoyed her recent sweet delight at home.
Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She advises that taking care of skin is important and swears by cleaning her face with a suitable cleanser. She focuses on moisturising her skin at night. Kriti also advises to never step out without applying sunscreen.
