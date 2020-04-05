The Debate
Kriti Sanon Or Mira Kapoor: Who Looked Best In Ridhi Mehra's Fuchsia Pink Ensemble?

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon recently wore a gorgeous fuchsia jumpsuit saree for an event and a month later, Mira Rajput was also spotted wearing the same ensemble. Take a look.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Sanon

Most of the celebrities are seen wearing outfits from popular brands, and sometimes they end up wearing similar outfits styled differently. One of the recent face-offs was seen when Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput Kapoor wore an outfit by Ridhi Mehra, which were similar but styled differently. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better:

ALSO READ: Lessons Kriti Sanon Learned While Making A Healthy Chocolate Pudding Amid Self-quarantine

Kriti Sanon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ridhi Mehra (@ridhimehraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ridhi Mehra (@ridhimehraofficial) on

To attend a wedding, Kriti Sanon opted for a dark pink pre-draped jumpsuit from famous designer Ridhi Mehra’s demi-couture collection. She wore the sari-style jumpsuit with a stunning off-shoulder blouse. Her outfit was lightly embellished at the border and at the waistline she wore a belt. For accessories, she wore a statement gold choker and paired the piece with matching earrings from Shri Paramani Jewels. She left her poker-straight honey-hued tresses open. She opted for a pink eyeshadow and a darker pink gloss on the lips for make-up.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Ooze Glamour In ‘Banarasi Sarees’

Mira Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

A month later, in February, Mira Kapoor was seen wearing the same outfit. Mira carried her outfit a little differently than Kriti. She left the ruffled pallu down and did not give it a saree vibe. The accessories that Mira wore were also very different from what Kriti was seen wearing. The star wife opted for a diamond and ruby drop choker and gold bangles for accessories. However, her make-up was quite similar to that of Kriti as she also opted for a hot pink lip shade with subtle eyes.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Diet: What Does She Eat In A Day To Maintain Her Glowing Skin And Fit Body?

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda Sport White Ethnic Outfits Gracefully

 

 

