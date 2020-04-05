Kriti Sanon Or Mira Kapoor: Who Looked Best In Ridhi Mehra's Fuchsia Pink Ensemble?

Most of the celebrities are seen wearing outfits from popular brands, and sometimes they end up wearing similar outfits styled differently. One of the recent face-offs was seen when Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput Kapoor wore an outfit by Ridhi Mehra, which were similar but styled differently. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better:

Kriti Sanon

To attend a wedding, Kriti Sanon opted for a dark pink pre-draped jumpsuit from famous designer Ridhi Mehra’s demi-couture collection. She wore the sari-style jumpsuit with a stunning off-shoulder blouse. Her outfit was lightly embellished at the border and at the waistline she wore a belt. For accessories, she wore a statement gold choker and paired the piece with matching earrings from Shri Paramani Jewels. She left her poker-straight honey-hued tresses open. She opted for a pink eyeshadow and a darker pink gloss on the lips for make-up.

Mira Kapoor

A month later, in February, Mira Kapoor was seen wearing the same outfit. Mira carried her outfit a little differently than Kriti. She left the ruffled pallu down and did not give it a saree vibe. The accessories that Mira wore were also very different from what Kriti was seen wearing. The star wife opted for a diamond and ruby drop choker and gold bangles for accessories. However, her make-up was quite similar to that of Kriti as she also opted for a hot pink lip shade with subtle eyes.

