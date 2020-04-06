Here Are Some Kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon's Must-watch Music Videos

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon are often seen together on their Instagram posts and have even featured in a few music videos. Kriti Sanon debuted in Bollywood with her movie Heropanti while Nupur Sanon debuted with a music video. Take a look at all the music videos the two sisters have done in their acting career as of yet.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Or Mira Kapoor: Who Looked Best In Ridhi Mehra's Fuchsia Pink Ensemble?

Chal Wahan Jaate Hain

Kriti Sanon made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff. Even her first music video titled Chal Wahan Jaate Hain featured Tiger Shroff. The Arijit Singh song struck the right chords with the youth and the T Series music video became one of the best songs of Kriti and Tiger together.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon's Diet: What Does She Eat In A Day To Maintain Her Glowing Skin And Fit Body?

Paas Aao

The song Paas Aao was picturised on the sizzling duo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The song was crooned in the melodious voice of Armaan Malik & Prakriti Kakar while the music was given by Amaal Mallik. The 2017 released TSeries song was directed by Ahmed Khan. The two leads of the song then went on to feature in a movie together titled Raabta in the same year.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' Costar Jim Sarbh's Best Songs That Just Can't Be Missed

Filhall

Nupur Sanon debuted opposite Akshay Kumar with BPraak's song called Filhall. After Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar's film Kesari, both of them teamed up for this music video in 2019. Filhall was also in the news as the viewers connected the visuals to one of Akshay's songs from Namaste London. The video concept by Arvindr Khaira made the debut music video of Nupur Sanon even more special according to fans.

Filhall Cover by Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon then went on to have her own cover sing in her voice. This is the first song that Nupur Sanon has officially released as a singer.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon's Most Memorable Songs From 'Raabta' You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.