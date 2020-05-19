Kriti Sanon Asks CINTAA To Help 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast And Crew Over Non-payment Of Dues

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has recently come out in support of the cast and crew of the TV show Hamari Bahu Silk over the non-payment of the dues. Kriti Sanon took to her social media to share a video of one of the crew members of Hamari Bahu Silk and requested the producer to pay the cast and crew of the show their rightful dues. Kriti Sanon penned down a long heartfelt message with the video while requesting the makers of Hamari Bahu Silk to give the pending payments to the entire cast and crew.

Kriti Sanon shared a video on the plight of a Hamari Bahu Silk crew member due to the non-payment of the dues

Sharing the video of the Hamari Bahu Silk crew member who called himself 'Dress Dada', Kriti Sanon also stated that her heart breaks to see so many people suffer because of not receiving their dues on time amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Looking at the plight of the Hamari Bahu Silk crew member, Kriti Sanon also requested the CINTAA association to look into the matter and help them.

Kriti Sanon also mentioned how she came to know about the incident regarding the non-payment of dues for the Hamari Bahu Silk cast as one of her friend's works in this TV show. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's video wherein she speaks for the Hamari Bahu Silk crew member.

The Hamari Bahu Silk cast and crew have been waiting for their dues since June 2019

TV actor Zaan who plays the lead protagonist on the show also thanked Kriti Sanon for this lovely gesture. According to media reports, the Hamari Bahu Silk cast and crew have been waiting for their dues to be cleared from the producers since June 2019. There are many members of the TV fraternity who are reportedly finding it difficult to make ends meet because of the TV industry coming to a standstill due to the ongoing pandemic.

The shooting of the show wrapped up in April last year. The Hamari Bahu Silk cast and crew have only received payments for 15 days so far. Zaan who played the role of Naksh Parekh from the show was one of the first cast members who spoke on this issue and now the rest of the cast and crew members have also gone on to support his complaints and claims.

