Kriti Sanon Takes Cue From A Song Of Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan For New Post; See Pic

As the nationwide lockdown in India has cooped many citizens indoors, Bollywood actors are attempting to keep their fans engaged. While many are educating and entertaining, a few are stealing hearts on the internet with their stunning and gorgeous pictures.

Recently, joining the bandwagon, actor Kriti Sanon also made her fans skip a heartbeat with her drop-dead gorgeous look with a reference from an iconic song that was picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Kriti Sanon, on May 13, 2020, added a beautiful picture on her social media wall. The picture featured Kriti who is lying on her stomach while covering half of her face with her hand. Opting for a casual look, she sported a pink-black full-sleeves top. Her wavy sleek hair complimented her adorable messy look. Instagramming the image, she wrote a caption that read, 'Aankhon ki.. / gustakhiyaan maaf ho....', which is from the music album of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Check out her post below:

Kriti Sanon on the professional front

Talking about the professional front, 2019 was quite eventful for the 29-year-old actor as she was part of four major projects including a few special appearances. She was last seen playing a guest appearance in Bhumi Pednekar-Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Meanwhile, she also played the lead in Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama Panipat along with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.

The Dilwale actor has numerous projects lined up including Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. She will also essay the character of a surrogate mother in her upcoming film, titled Mimi. Apart from this, she will join hands with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao for a light-hearted rom-com, which will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal.

Reportedly, the sequel of her debut film is also on the cards. It is reported that she will soon share the screen space with Tiger Shroff for the second installment of Heropanti. For the unversed, Kriti and Tiger dipped their toes in the film industry with 2014's hit action flick Heropanti.

