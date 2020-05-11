Kriti Sanon Speaks About The Reason Why She Agreed To Playing A Surrogate Mother In 'Mimi'

The Panipat actor Kriti Sanon is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time ever in her upcoming film titled Mimi. The drama-film is the official Hindi remake of the National-Award winning Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! which released in 2011. She will play the titular role of a surrogate mother in this Laxman Utekar directorial alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar.

The Housefull 4 actor revealed that she had to gain 15 kilos of weight for portraying her character effectively in an interview with a leading entertainment daily. During her interview, she also spilled the beans about the reason why she agreed to play the role of a surrogate mother.

Also Read | When Kriti Sanon’s Off-screen Outfits Reflected Heropanti's Dimpy's Fashion Sense

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Reveals A Secret About Her 'lockdown Companion' | See Pic Inside

Kriti spoke about the reason why she took up the role of a surrogate mother in 'Mimi'

In an interaction with an entertainment daily, Kriti Sanon spoke about playing a mother in Mimi. Sanon revealed that apart from playing a mother, she also plays the role of a young girl in the film who aspires to become a Bollywood actor as Mimi has dreams of her own too.

She further added there is a reason why she agreed to become a surrogate because it is one of the most beautiful scripts she came across and also revealed that she agreed upon signing the film in the first narration itself.

Later, during the same interview, Kriti Sanon also spilled the beans about discovering feelings as an actor that she had never experienced in life. The actorr stated that she had her own take on the emotions required to bring out the dilemma of her character, but discussion with the director, Laxman Utekar really helped her a lot. Mimi is slated to hit the silver screens in July this year.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon & Varun Dhawan Get Emotional As They Wish Farhad Samji On His Birthday

On the other hand, apart from Mimi, Kriti Sanon will be reuniting with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao in a Dinesh Vijan film which also stars Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. She would have been shooting for the film in Delhi if it wouldn't have been for the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the shoot of the untitled film will resume after the government of India lifts the nationwide lockdown.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Shares Glimpse Of Her 'squishy Mushy Quarantine' Time With Sister Nupur Sanon

(Image credit: Kriti Sanon Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.