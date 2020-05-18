Kriti Sanon Cooks Khow Suey Which Was Suggested By Yasmin Karachiwala; See Post Here

Kriti Sanon is making full use of her quarantine time by either spending quality time with her family and her four-legged companions or by brushing up her culinary skills, which is quite evident from her Instagram handle.

After baking a scrumptious chocolate tart for her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, Kriti Sanon put her cooking skills to test yet again as she made a Burmese recipe called Khow Suey, adding one more dish to her #KritcalCooking series on Instagram. She also thanked her friend and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala for suggesting her the recipe.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Takes Cue From A Song Of Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan For New Post; See Pic

Kriti cooked a Burmese recipe & thanked Yasmin Karachiwala for her suggestion

Amid the nationwide lockdown, a lot of leading ladies of Bollywood are utilising their quarantine time to up their culinary skills and the Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon is one of them. Not so long ago, Kriti Sanon had baked a chocolate tart for her mother to celebrate Mother's Day during lockdown with her family.

Now, the Luka Chuppi actor tried her hands at cooking yet again after she cooked a Burmese recipe on the suggestion of her friend and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, called Khow Suey.

For the unversed, Khow Suey is a noodle soup that is made from egg noodles and chicken along with coconut milk served with a variety of contrasting condiments. The recipe originated from Myanmar (Burma) and is quite similar to Laksa, Khao Soi (Southeast Asian dishes). Apart from sharing the video of a mouth-watering Khow Suey, Sanon captioned the post writing,

"KHOW SUEY

In KHAU GALI

For MAHA KHAAUU People

Some #KriticalCooking by Me 💁🏻‍♀️

Thanks, @yasminkarachiwala for the recipe

Video credit: @nupursanon "

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Not-so-usual Emoji-filled Reaction As The Coronavirus Lockdown Gets To Her

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Speaks About The Reason Why She Agreed To Playing A Surrogate Mother In 'Mimi'

However, on the career front, Kriti Sanon has been on a roll lately with several back-to-back box office success in the past couple of years. Sanon was last seen alongside an ensemble cast in the Farhad Samji-directorial, Housefull 4, which is the fourth instalment of the blockbuster Housefull franchise.

She will next be seen essaying the role of a surrogate mother in her upcoming film titled Mimi. The film is the official remake of 2011's National-Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaychay! which is slated to release in July this year.

Also Read | When Kriti Sanon’s Off-screen Outfits Reflected Heropanti's Dimpy's Fashion Sense

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.