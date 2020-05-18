Last Updated:

Kriti Sanon Cooks Khow Suey Which Was Suggested By Yasmin Karachiwala; See Post Here

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share a video of a scrumptious Burmese recipe which she made amid lockdown, suggested by friend Yasmin Karachiwala.

Written By
Kashyap Vora
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is making full use of her quarantine time by either spending quality time with her family and her four-legged companions or by brushing up her culinary skills, which is quite evident from her Instagram handle.

After baking a scrumptious chocolate tart for her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, Kriti Sanon put her cooking skills to test yet again as she made a Burmese recipe called Khow Suey, adding one more dish to her #KritcalCooking series on Instagram. She also thanked her friend and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala for suggesting her the recipe. 

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Takes Cue From A Song Of Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan For New Post; See Pic

Kriti cooked a Burmese recipe & thanked Yasmin Karachiwala for her suggestion

Amid the nationwide lockdown, a lot of leading ladies of Bollywood are utilising their quarantine time to up their culinary skills and the Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon is one of them. Not so long ago, Kriti Sanon had baked a chocolate tart for her mother to celebrate Mother's Day during lockdown with her family.

Now, the Luka Chuppi actor tried her hands at cooking yet again after she cooked a Burmese recipe on the suggestion of her friend and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, called Khow Suey.

For the unversed, Khow Suey is a noodle soup that is made from egg noodles and chicken along with coconut milk served with a variety of contrasting condiments. The recipe originated from Myanmar (Burma) and is quite similar to Laksa, Khao Soi (Southeast Asian dishes). Apart from sharing the video of a mouth-watering Khow Suey, Sanon captioned the post writing,

"KHOW SUEY
In KHAU GALI
For MAHA KHAAUU People
Some #KriticalCooking by Me 💁🏻‍♀️
Thanks, @yasminkarachiwala for the recipe
Video credit: @nupursanon "

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Not-so-usual Emoji-filled Reaction As The Coronavirus Lockdown Gets To Her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Speaks About The Reason Why She Agreed To Playing A Surrogate Mother In 'Mimi'

However, on the career front, Kriti Sanon has been on a roll lately with several back-to-back box office success in the past couple of years. Sanon was last seen alongside an ensemble cast in the Farhad Samji-directorial, Housefull 4, which is the fourth instalment of the blockbuster Housefull franchise.

She will next be seen essaying the role of a surrogate mother in her upcoming film titled Mimi. The film is the official remake of 2011's National-Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaychay! which is slated to release in July this year.

Also Read | When Kriti Sanon’s Off-screen Outfits Reflected Heropanti's Dimpy's Fashion Sense

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all