Kriti Sanon Gives Sneak-peek Into Hula Hoop Lessons, Says 'I Am Beyond Pathetic At It!'

Kriti Sanon recently gave sneak peek into her fitness lessons with her makeup artist Aasif Ahmed. The actor took to her Instagram handle and reposted an Instagram story wherein Kriti and Aasif posed holding a hula hoop. Kriti Sanon revealed that she is ridiculous at doing hula hoops. She wrote, 'I am beyond pathetic at it!'. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's Instagram post.

Kriti Sanon does 'Hula Hoops'

Image Credits - Kriti Sanon Instagram Stories

The above Instagram story was originally shared by Kriti Sanon's makeup artist, Aasif Ahmed. Sharing the image on the Instagram stories, Aasif wrote, 'It's hula hoop lesson time for Kriti Sanon'. The former referred to teaching hula hoop to the actor. Kriti Sanon looks stunning in her gym clothes.

She wore a purple sports bra, paired with black yoga pants. Kriti Sanon donned a pair of dark shoes with this look. On the other hand, Ahmed simply wore a white tee tucked into black shorts. Kriti posed keeping one hand on Aasif's shoulder and other on her waist, while the latter had the hula loop in his hand. The pair took a mirror selfie.

Kriti Sanon's fitness videos

Kriti Sanon recently gave her fans a glimpse of her quarantine workout session. She shared five different workout videos in a single post. Kriti also added an inspirational message. Along with the post, the actor also penned a note talking about the short video. The Luka Chuppi actor took to her Instagram handle and posted the share a sneak peek into her quarantine workout video. In these videos, she can be seen doing arms workout, stretching, upper body and lower body workout.

She can be seen sporting a grey sports bra, white tank top and blue shorts. She also opted for a high ponytail hairdo and no makeup. Sharing the post on Instagram, Kriti Sanon wrote, 'Don’t need Monday for Motivation ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ªðŸ»ðŸ‘ŠðŸ» #QuarantineWorkout '. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post below. Fans went on to comment with working out, happy, red heart emojis. Her post received more than 40k likes on Instagram.

