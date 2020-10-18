Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Poet On Instagram, Read Her Beautiful Poems

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. She was last seen in the movie Panipat and did a cameo in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor also has an artistic side to her, which she shows her fans on Instagram. She has been penning down short poems and sharing them in her Instagram.

Here are some of Kriti Sanon poems

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram keeps her fans regularly updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, Kriti Sanon has been writing many short poems and sharing them on her social media. These poems that are written by the actor that reflect her mood and opinions. Fans and followers are loving the short poetry snippets that the actor has posted. The actor has also made a special highlight on her Instagram where she has compiled all of her poems.

One of the poems that she shared was about broken delusions and facing reality. She had captioned the poem with a heart emoji. This poem of her garnered more than a million likes on Instagram and more than eight thousand comments.

One of Kriti Sanon’s poems was captioned with hashtag patience. This poem reflected optimism. The actor said in the poem how the storm always makes way for the sun to shine again. This is one of Kriti Sanon’s poems that has more than 750K comments and more than then thousand comments.

In another of her poems, Kriti Sanon had written that it is not necessary to please everyone. One should be content with oneself, her poem said. She also had captioned the poem, “#MyMantra Just... 💛 P.S. : This is not a “cryptic” post! 🙏🏻 It isn’t For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple..🤷‍♀️ Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because i like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME. 🦋🌸 🙏🏻” This poem of hers was liked by over 580K of her fans and followers and over four thousand comments on it.

One of the latest poems shared by Kriti Sanon on her official Instagram handle was a cryptic one. There was no caption to the poem as well. Fans and followers have commented on what they thought the poem was about. Many of her fans have commented that the poem was an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti Sanon’s latest poem was dreamy and full of love. She had captioned the poem, “If you’ve ever felt it, you’d know what I’m talking about.. 💜💜#BeMyPoetry #JustScribbling #PoeticSoul.” This poem of hers was liked by over 870K of her fans and followers and over four thousand of them had commented on it.

Kriti Sanon’s movies have been widely loved by the audiences. She made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 alongside Tiger Shroff. Raabta, Panipat and Bareilly Ki Barfi are some of her notable works.

