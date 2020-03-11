Kriti Sanon's Small-town Girl Looks Prove Her Versatility, See Pictures

From action flicks like Heropanti and Panipat to comedy-drama like Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has churned out some popular Bollywood blockbusters. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is also an active social media influencer. Kriti Sanon is well-known for her roles of small-town girls. That being said, here are some of Kriti Sanon's small-town fashion looks.

Kriti Sanon's small-town girl fashion

Here, Kriti Sanon twirled in a yellow and red outfit. The Kurti dress was paired with a palazzo skirt of the same design. Wearing minimal accessories, Kriti Sanon left her hair open and teamed it up with a red bandana.

While promoting her historical flick, Panipat, Kriti Sanon stunned in a rose pink dress. The Kurti blouse had a short flare and was paired with similar design lehenga. For glam, Kriti Sanon opted for pink shade nude makeup and classic jewellery set.

In this small-town look, Kriti Sanon sported a cape dress with similar pattern palazzo pants. The oxidised bangles complemented her small-town look. For glam, the Luka Chuppi actor opted for heavy makeup to go with the look.

Here, the Heropanti star looked beautiful in a classic green dress. The short sleeveless Kurti was paired with a similar coloured sharara pants. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's earrings.

