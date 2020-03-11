The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kriti Sanon's Small-town Girl Looks Prove Her Versatility, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon has wrapped up shooting for 'Mimi' & is known for her sartorial choices. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's stunning small-town girl fashion looks

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Sanon

From action flicks like Heropanti and Panipat to comedy-drama like Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has churned out some popular Bollywood blockbusters. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is also an active social media influencer. Kriti Sanon is well-known for her roles of small-town girls. That being said, here are some of Kriti Sanon's small-town fashion looks. 

Kriti Sanon's small-town girl fashion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Here, Kriti Sanon twirled in a yellow and red outfit. The Kurti dress was paired with a palazzo skirt of the same design. Wearing minimal accessories, Kriti Sanon left her hair open and teamed it up with a red bandana. 

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's casual outfits that college-going girls would love to add to their wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

While promoting her historical flick, Panipat, Kriti Sanon stunned in a rose pink dress. The Kurti blouse had a short flare and was paired with similar design lehenga. For glam, Kriti Sanon opted for pink shade nude makeup and classic jewellery set.  

Also Read | Kriti Sanon amps up the glam quotient in pastel ethnic outfits, see pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

In this small-town look, Kriti Sanon sported a cape dress with similar pattern palazzo pants. The oxidised bangles complemented her small-town look. For glam, the Luka Chuppi actor opted for heavy makeup to go with the look. 

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's peppy numbers that can make fans put on their dancing shoes; see list

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Here, the Heropanti star looked beautiful in a classic green dress. The short sleeveless Kurti was paired with a similar coloured sharara pants. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's earrings. 

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's much-loved cameo appearances in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Kalank' & more; read

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
Scindia
'SCINDIA FAMILY ONE AGAIN'
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS