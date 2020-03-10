Kriti Sanon's Casual Outfits That College-going Girls Would Love To Add To Their Wardrobe

Kriti Sanon has been a part of super-hit films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, among others. In all these films, she was seen donning fashionable outfits. Apart from her acting prowess, Kriti is known to give her fans major fashion goals by donning different kinds of outfits flawlessly. Here is some college outfits from Kriti Sanon's wardrobe that one can take inspiration from.

T-shirt and bottoms

Kriti Sanon opted for a casual look for a photoshoot. The actor wore a basic black graphic t-shirt and paired it with a black bottom. The actor completed her look with white sneakers.

Ethnic ensemble

Kriti Sanon pulled off a pink palazzo set for a photoshoot. The actor wore a pink striped shirt and paired it with similar-looking palazzos. The actor completed her look with silver oxidised neckpiece and nude makeup.

Keep it formal yet glamourous

Kriti Sanon opted for a semi-formal outfit for an event. The actor wore a blingy silver shirt and paired it with a basic nude bottom. She completed her look with nude makeup and middle-parted open hair.

The classic denim on denim look

Kriti Sanon pulled off quirky denim on denim look. The actor wore a white sweetheart neck detailed top and paired it with a pair of denim. She layered her look with a denim jacket. Kriti Sanon completed her look with a black waist belt.

The 'fashionista' in the farewell party

Kriti Sanon wore a beautiful floral dress for a photoshoot. The actor's dress was complemented with ruffles at the bottom. She completed her look with nude makeup and open hair look.

Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

