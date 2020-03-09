Kriti Sanon Amps Up The Glam Quotient In Pastel Ethnic Outfits, See Pics

Kriti Sanon is all set to be a part of Laxman Utekar's Mimi, in which she will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. Pictures of her with a baby bump had gone massively viral. And now, the actor has also wrapped up shooting for Mimi. Kriti Sanon is also lauded for her glamorous on-point style game. Take a look at the times when Kriti inspired many to rock pastel ethnic outfits flawlessly.

Kriti Sanon donned a pastel embellished golden outfit for one of her photoshoots. She chose to wear a pair of huge danglers for this look. Her multi-layered golden frills very well complimented her overall attire. She went on to wear minimal makeup and opted for a neat hairdo.

The Luka Chuppi actor sported a pastel pink ethnic outfit on the auspicious day of Diwali. Kriti Sanon left her straightened hair open and looked pretty. Kriti Sanon's celebratory family photos stormed the internet.

Kriti Sanon looked like a vision to behold in her pastel green lavish ethnic outfit. Not to miss her Maangtika that complemented her overall attire. With a beat hair bun, she looked gorgeous.

The Panipat actor pulled off a pastel yellow saree while shooting for Main Deewana Tera alongside Diljit Dosanjh. All eyes were on her dazzling shimmery pastel green blouse that looked stunning. With exquisite accessories, she looked perfect.

Kriti Sanon opted for a pastel pink stunning lehenga for one of her events. Her choice of elegant colour glammed up her look. She teamed her lehenga with a classy blouse and wore a set of huge earrings.

