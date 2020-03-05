Kriti Sanon's Much-loved Cameo Appearances In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Kalank' & More; Read

Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up shooting for her 2020's upcoming drama flick, Mimi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, she will be seen playing the unconventional role of a pregnant woman. Kriti Sanon also hit headlines recently as she is all set to unite with Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao for her untitled next.

The Panipat actor made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Apart from the lead parts, the actor has also made a few special appearances. Check out times when Kriti played a cameo in Bollywood.

Neha Khanna from Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan starrer, Pati Patni Aur Woh had an exciting surprise element in the film and that includes Kriti Sanon's cameo. A lot of hype was created about Kriti Sanon's cameo in the film. The lead actor Kartik Aaryan took his Instagram wherein a girl was seen hiding her face behind a clapboard.

Kartik shared the picture asking his followers to guess the mystery lady who was playing "HideNSeek" on the sets of the film with Chintu Tyagi, his character in the film. It turned out to be Kriti Sanon. She is seen at the end of the film as Neha Khanna.

Apart from film instances, Kriti Sanon has also performed for a few dance songs in Bollywood hits. In Varun Dhawan's multi-starrer film, Kalank, she featured in the dance song, Aira Gaira. The Bareilly Ki Barfi's actor also performed on an item number in Rajkummar Rao's Stree. Kriti Sanon was seen dancing with Rajkummar on their dance song, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe.

On the work front, she has multiple upcoming projects lined up. She recently rounded up the shoot of her drama film, Mimi. Kriti Sanon's debut film is also geared up to have a sequel, Heropanti 2. She will be also seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey.

Mimi's poster

Heropanti 2's poster

