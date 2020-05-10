Kriti Sanon Or Kendall Jenner, Who Wore The Golden Velvet Dress Better?

Kriti Sanon and Kendall Jenner are widely popular among fans. Raabta actor Kriti Sanon started her acting journey with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. She was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama film Panipat in which she portrayed the role of Sadashivrao Bhau's wife Parvati Bai. The plot of the film revolved around the defeat of Maratha warriors during the third Battle of Panipat. The film featured Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure in the lead roles. Apart from acting skills, the actor is known for experimenting with her fashion choices.

Talking about Kendall Jenner, she started her career as a model in the year 2009. The model is the brand ambassador of various brands and has also walked the ramp for leading designers around the world. Both the celebrities are quite active on their Instagram handles and always impress fans with their unique fashion statements. However, a long time back, the stars were spotted wearing a golden velvet dress which appeared to be similar. Take a look at their similar outfits and decide who wore it better.

Kriti Sanon's photos

The 29-year-old picked a golden velvet dress and black boots for Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash. Her dress was designed by Free People and her black boots were from Steve Madden. Styled by Sukriti Grover and Style Cell, the actor chose neckpieces and rings from Aquamarine Jewels. One of the famous celebrity hairstylists, Aasif, kept her tresses wavy to match with her outfit. Jacob Sadrian did her make-up and gave it a slightly Gothic touch with heavily kohled eyes.

Kendall Jenner's photos

In the above pictures, Kendall Jenner is also seen in a similar look during the London Fashion Week. The model wore a shimmering golden ALC wrap coat which had a ribbon at the waistline. Like Kriti, she also wore black leather boots. However, the model wore her hair in a low sleek ponytail and accentuated her look with a pair of matching hoops and a simple locket. Kendall added a touch of the signature Kardashian highlight and contour to her cheeks along with a red glossy lip shade.

