Kriti Sanon Or Shraddha Kapoor - Who Nailed Tarun Tahiliani's Design Better?

Actors Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor have proved to be a fashionista. Be it an award show or a promotional event for their films, actors have time and again impressed fans with their sartorial choices. Check out a time when Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor were styled in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit. Take a look and decide who wore it better.

Kriti or Shraddha? Who wore it better?

Kriti Sanon's photos

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor opted for an embellished attire in beige by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her sharara was graceful and an epitome of beauty and the actor was able to pull it off very gracefully. Kriti pulled her hair back in a centre-parted low ponytail and accessorised her look with a pair of gold dangle earrings. With soft smokey eyes, flawless base and neutral-toned lips, the actor looked ravishing in this outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor's photos

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor's heavily embellished ensemble is in silver colour. Her attire featured an A-line Anarkali like kurta which she paired with a matching silver flowy legged palazzo pants. Her kurta looks similar to Kriti's, as it also featured a cape-like panel along the front. She ditched her dupatta and accessorised the look with long dangler earrings. She also styled the look by pulling her hair back in a low ponytail with some curled up strands. She completed her look with bold smokey eyes and neutral-toned lips.

