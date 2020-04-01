Kriti Sanon's Best Romantic Movies That You Absolutely Should Not Miss

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Her fans enjoy watching her on-screen due to her charm and acting skills. Here are a few romantic films by the actor in which she mesmerised the audience.

Kriti Sanon's best romantic movies

Heropanti

Heropanti was one of the most anticipated films of 2014. It was the debut film for Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Heropanti is a Bollywood romantic drama filled with high octane action sequences and charming romance between two lovers. The film was loved by the audience and went on to receive several awards. Kriti herself won many awards for her performance.

Raabta

Raabta is the story of two lovers who are deeply in love with each other. These characters are played by Sushant Sigh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Things start to get troublesome for the lovers when Kriti’s character's lover from her past life is reincarnated. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film was loved by the audience.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon starred in another romantic movie the same year as Raabta. This film was a romantic comedy and had quite a good mix of hilarious moments along with the tender sweet romantic moments. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao opposite Kriti Sanon. The film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer and was a huge hit, fans loved the film for its unique premise and immersive storytelling.

Luka Chuppi

Kriti Sanon’s latest love story to be released was the 2019 starrer Luka Chuppi. Kriti Sanon was paired with Kartik Aaryan in the film and fans were eager to watch the pairing of these two actors. The romantic comedy film was loved by all and managed to enter the hundred crore club as well. The film was made on an approximate budget of estimated ₹25 crores and was directed by Laxman Utekar.

