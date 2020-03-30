Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' Costar Jim Sarbh's Best Songs That Just Can't Be Missed

Jim Sarbh, who made a mark with his performance as Malik Kafur in the movie Padmaavat, has acted in many Bollywood movies before his iconic role in the period drama. Here are some of the best songs featuring Jim Sarbh that one should surely listen to again.

Kriti Sanon's Raabta costar Jim Sarbh's best Bollywood songs

Raabta title track

The movie Raabta released in 2017 and featured Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Set in two time zones, the movie saw Jim Sarbh and Kriti Sanon's characters as a couple in the previous era before they got separated because of Sushant's character. The movie gained many praises for its hip and peppy songs as well as the movie direction by Dinesh Vijan.

Cold/mess

The song Cold/mess is sung in the melodious voice of Prateek Kuhad. The music video was produced by Jugaad Productions and featured Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain. Prateek Kuhad is an Indian independent singer who gained massive attention since he released his debut album In Tokens and Charms back in 2015.

Binte Dil

The song Binte Dil was one of the highly hyped songs from the movie Padmaavat. The Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Jim Sarbh starrer made a lot of news before its release in India. Many speculation were made regarding the plot of the movie. The chemistry between Malik Kafur and Khilji in the song is simply difficult to go unnoticed.

Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya

Sanju that released in 2018 and featured many hummable songs, with Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya being one of them. The song featured Ranbir Kapoor lip-syncing to the lyrics of a female singer. One can even see Jim Sarbh in the song sequence. Jim Sarbh played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's friend in the major part of the film.

