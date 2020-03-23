Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Poet As She Pens A Piece For Fans Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Ever since Kriti Sanon dipped her toes in Bollywood, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her stellar onscreen performances. Apart from being lauded for her acting in movies, Kriti Sanon has also made a name for herself as a social media celebrity, as the actor often keeps her fans updated with work announcements and motivational posts. Recently, Kriti Sanon channelled her inner writer, as she shared a poem with fans. Here are the details.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, in which the actor can be seen in a white t-shirt with 'love' inscribed on it. Accessorising her look with a headband, Kriti made sure that she spreads out some positive vibes among fans amidst the stressful situation of Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look at the post shared by Kriti:

With the picture shared, Kriti wrote:

Some lines I wrote earlier kinda feel apt now: You’ve been running so fast

Through endless wants

That slowing down seems tough.

Its a mirage you’re chasing

For my love,

It is never really “enough”



So hold onto what calms your soul

For everything is temporary

Hang by the moments that feel alive

Uncomplicate and just BE.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects

Seems like Kriti is the audience's current favourite, as the actor has not only been lauded for her brave fashion statements but also has left fans spell-bounded with her onscreen performances. Kriti, who last graced the big screen with Panipat, is currently gearing up for her next, Mimi, along with Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is slated to release in 2020. The film also stars popular Marathi actor, Sai Tamhankar in a prominent role. Take a look:

