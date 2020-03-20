Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma Dazzle In Floor Length Gowns Like A Boss; See

Bollywood celebrities in tinsel town leave no stone unturned to amaze fans with their exquisite style statements. From legendary to newcomers in Bollywood, actors of the star-studded industry like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma give us major glamour vibes by sporting long-tail gowns with grace. Here is a sneak-peek into how these divas pull-off their outfits effortlessly.

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma don floor-length gowns flawlessly

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sonan pulled off a dazzling shimmery long-tail gown for one of her events. The Mimi actor ditched accessories and went to wear minimal makeup. With the perfect pair of heels, she looked ravishing.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani dolled up for an awards night wearing a floor-length high-slit golden gown. The Good Newwz actor ditched accessories and opted for minimal makeup. With a neat hair bun, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma for an awards night sported a shiny silver bodycon long-tail gown. She tied a neat ponytail and let her hair tresses fall on her cheeks. Just like the other two actors, Anushka also ditched ornaments. Not to miss her bold eye makeup that glammed up her look. Anushka Sharma indeed looked flawless.

