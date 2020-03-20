The Debate
Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma Dazzle In Floor Length Gowns Like A Boss; See

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma are three celebrated names in the industry. A look at times when they sported the floor-length gowns flawlessly.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Sanon

Bollywood celebrities in tinsel town leave no stone unturned to amaze fans with their exquisite style statements. From legendary to newcomers in Bollywood, actors of the star-studded industry like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma give us major glamour vibes by sporting long-tail gowns with grace. Here is a sneak-peek into how these divas pull-off their outfits effortlessly.

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma don floor-length gowns flawlessly

Kriti Sanon 

Kriti Sonan pulled off a dazzling shimmery long-tail gown for one of her events. The Mimi actor ditched accessories and went to wear minimal makeup. With the perfect pair of heels, she looked ravishing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also Read | Kriti Sanon starrer 'Raabta' was initially offered to Alia Bhatt? Learn more unknown facts

Kiara Advani 

Kiara Advani dolled up for an awards night wearing a floor-length high-slit golden gown. The Good Newwz actor ditched accessories and opted for minimal makeup. With a neat hair bun, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Amps Up The Glam Quotient In Pastel Ethnic Outfits, See Pics

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka Sharma for an awards night sported a shiny silver bodycon long-tail gown. She tied a neat ponytail and let her hair tresses fall on her cheeks. Just like the other two actors, Anushka also ditched ornaments. Not to miss her bold eye makeup that glammed up her look. Anushka Sharma indeed looked flawless. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also Read | Kiara Advani shares heartfelt note of Italian nurse working amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Also Read | COVID-19: Anushka Sharma takes up #SafeHands Challenge to raise awareness; watch video

 

 

