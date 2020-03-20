Kriti Sanon Opens Up About ‘what If’s’ During The Initial Days Of Her Career In B'wood

Kriti Sanon is all set to be a part of Laxman Utekar's Mimi, in which she will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. And now, the actor has also wrapped up shooting for Mimi. Only recently, while talking to an entertainment portal, Kriti Sanon opened up about the 'what if's' she came across when she began her career in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon on questions she faced during the initial days of her career

During the launch of a brand, Kriti Sanon spoke to an entertainment portal about all the questions she came across during the initial days of her career. The Panipat actor shared that she came across people asking her, 'what if you don't get a film in Bollywood'. The next thing people asked her is, 'what if you do a movie and it doesn't work'. Kriti Sanon further added that there were many who also questioned her 'Do people in Bollywood get married late'.

In the same interaction, Kriti Sanon expressed a whole bunch of things and then went on to give a positive statement saying it would be better if people make it vice-versa and ask 'what if you actually make it into Bollywood'. The Luka Chuppi actor also expressed that people need to ask actors about 'what if they actually become successful'. Sanon boldly said that she does not pay much attention to these notions, ifs and buts in Bollywood.

According to reports, Kriti Sanon, while talking to an entertainment portal also spilled the beans on Mimi. She mentioned that the movie is helmed by her Luka Chuppi director, Laxman Utekar, with whom she shares an amazing bond. The actor also revealed that it is her first film with a female protagonist. Calling Mimi 'challenging', Kriti Sanon shared that she is nervous but also excited about the same. While wrapping up Mimi, Sanon shared a slew of photos with her crew and in the caption, she went to say that the film is very close to her heart.

