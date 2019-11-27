Kriti Sanon Is All Praises About Her Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker, Has THIS To Say

Kriti Sanon is one of the most graceful actors of the Hindi film industry. She is widely known for her on-screen performances and commended by the audiences for the same. Recently in an interview, Kriti Sanon talked about her character from Panipat, and how Ashutosh Gowariker wishes the women in his films to be strong. Here is what Kriti Sanon had to say about the Panipat director, Ashutosh Gowariker:

‘He cannot see his women weak!’

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Kriti Sanon was all praises for the Panipat director, Ashutosh Gowariker. She said that he is someone who cannot see his women weak and that there is a reason behind his female characters being strong and powerful on-screen. Talking about her role from Panipat, and how Ashutosh Gowariker imagined it to be powerful, she said that Ashu Sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) is a person who can never see his women weak. She credited Ashutosh Gowariker’s wife Sunita for this tendency of the Panipat director.

Kriti Sanon also said that she is glad that although Ashutosh Gowariker’s films are period dramas, his characters are contemporary. She also said that he made Parvati Bai someone who (if need be) fights for her women and protects her people. Kriti Sanon feels that Ashutosh Gowariker's giving Parvati Bai such power and stature is very empowering. She also mentioned that when someone gets to play such a character on-screen, they feel very proud.

Kriti Sanon also mentioned how she Googled Parvati Bai and found nothing but her birthplace and date of death. She said that her history textbook was Ashutosh Gowariker and his films. Kriti Sanon praised how Ashutosh Gowariker knows not only about the war but every other detail in-depth as well. When she was asked about her favourite films by Ashutosh Gowariker, she mentioned Lagaan and Swades, followed by Jodhaa Akbar.

