Panipat: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Demonstrate The New Age Peshwa Love In These Cute Pics

The upcoming film Panipat will star actors Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The movie is set to release on December 6, 2019, and Kriti and Arjun will be playing the roles of Parvati Bai and Sadashiv Rao Bhau respectively. The love between Parvati Bai and Sadashiv Rao Bhau is one that has become a legend, and the two actors portraying these historical figures also seem to have a lot of chemistry with each other. Recently, Kriti posted a few pictures of herself and Arjun online that gave their fans a look at the new age Peshwa love between the two.

Cute pictures of Kriti Sanon with Arjun Kapoor

Above are the adorable pictures that were shared by Kriti Sanon on her official Instagram page today on November 27, 2019. When the trailer of Panipat first came out, people immediately noticed the chemistry between the pair. Now, fans of the two actors have once again taken to the comment section of these pictures, where they are calling the actors a cute couple and praising their chemistry together.

In the pictures, Kriti is seen wearing a gorgeous pink sari with a floral design. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is wearing a dark teal sherwani over which he is sporting a similarly coloured jacket. Below that, he is wearing a pair of pure white pants. The two actors truly look adorable together.

Panipat is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar. Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of the antagonist, Ahmad Shah Abdali, in the film. The movie is a historical war film that is based on the Third Battle of Panipat. The trailer for the movie released on November 5, 2019.

