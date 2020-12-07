Kriti Sanon Refuses To Remove Face Mask At The Airport On Paparazzi's Request; Watch

Kriti Sanon who returned to Mumbai on Sunday refused to remove her mask at the airport. The paparazzi present at the airport requested Kriti to remove her face mask for a few seconds so that they could take a picture but Kriti was firm in her decision and said, "Absolutely, No."

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to wear your face mask all the time when in public place.

One user wrote, "She is right, good decision of not removing your mask Kriti. Smart girl." [sic] Another said, "Well her health is more important than the 1 min for your pic..so welldone to Kriti for keepin her mask on." Meanwhile, another wrote, "Really appreciate @ kriti sanon for follow the rules and take all the precautions to safe her and even other also. Much loveeeee to you." [sic]

Kriti also made some new fans with this gesture and wrote, "Good Kriti. I like your attitude and the way you say No to paps for removing mask. Publicity, promotion, attention is temporary health is first and safety of others also important. Thank you a great message. New fan of yours." [sic]

COVID-19 pandemic could be stopped if at least 70 pc public wore face masks consistently: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic could be stopped if at least 70 per cent of the public wore face masks consistently, according to a review of studies which suggests that the type of material used and the duration of mask use play key roles in their effectiveness.

The research, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, assessed studies on face masks and reviewed epidemiological reports on whether they reduce the number of people an infected person spreads the pathogen to -- the reproduction number of the virus.

"The highly efficacious facemask, such as surgical masks with an estimated efficacy of around 70 per cent, could lead to the eradication of the pandemic if at least 70 per cent of the residents use such masks in public consistently," the scientists, including Sanjay Kumar from the National University of Singapore, wrote in the study.

"Even less efficient cloth masks could also slow the spread if worn consistently," Kumar added.

(With PTI inputs)

