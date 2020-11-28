Prabhas' 'Adipurush' To Feature Kriti Sanon As The Female Lead?

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon will reportedly essay the role of Sita in Om Raut’s Adipurush. However, the team has not oficially announced regarding the casting of female lead yet. The epic action-drama flick will feature Prabhas as Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will portray the antagonist as Lankesh in the movie based on Ramayana. Here are further details that you need to know about Tanhaji’s filmmaker’s upcoming venture. Read on:

Kriti Sanon to play the female lead opposite Prabhas in 'Adipurush'?

According to a report by The Indian Express, Kriti Sanon will play the female lead alongside South Indian superstar Prabhas, who will essay the role of Ram in Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial is a period drama set in the backdrop of 7000 years ago. The report revealed that after the makers considered various top names from both the Hindi as well as Telugu industry, they finalised on casting Kriti Sanon.

However, Sanon would juggle numerous flicks in the first quarter of 2021. Adipurush is a helm of Om Raut, who directed Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. It will also feature Saif Ali Khan, who will reunite with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Raut for the second time with Adipurush. Previously, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a poster of the epic drama flick. She captioned it as, “Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan ❤️❤️”. Check out her post below:

Adipurush will reportedly be a bi-lingual movie. Its dubbing will also happen in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several foreign languages. The epic action-drama film will go on floors next year. Moreover, it will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Kriti Sanon's movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming venture alongside Rajkummar Rao, titled Hum Do Humare Do. She will also begin filming for her next, Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Moreover, the actor has Pankaj Tripathi’s Mimi in her kitty.

