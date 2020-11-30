Kriti Sanon Gives Fans A Peek Into Her 'back & Biceps' Workout Session On A Sunday; Watch

Kriti Sanon is shedding some kilos at the gym after she had to gain 15 kgs for her role in the highly-anticipated film Mimi. However, the Housefull 4 actor shelled out major fitness goals recently as she flaunted her enviably fit physique by giving fans a sneak-peek into her workout session yet again. In her latest Instagram story, Kriti is seen performing a 'back and biceps' workout by weight-lifting a couple of kgs of the lat pull machine.

Kriti Sanon shares a glimpse from her 'back & biceps' workout session

Kriti Sanon is hands-down one of the fittest actors of Bollywood in contemporary times, who often propagates the idea of a fit and healthy lifestyle through her Instagram handle. Yesterday, i.e. November 29, 2020, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram handle yet again to inspire millions of her followers to grind harder at the gym as she gave everyone a peek into her back and biceps workout session. In the latest IG story shared by her, clad in pink workout gear, the Luka Chuppi actor is seen performing reps of the 'Seated Lat Pulldown' workout.

With her hair tied in a ponytail, the actor sported a pink sports bralette which she paired with a matching pair of pink yoga pants. She rounded off her workout look with white shoes and a pair of black gym gloves by Nike. Kriti's workout video was shot by her gym partner and businesswoman Pooja Vijan, the sister of Kriti's upcoming film Mimi's producer Dinesh Vijan.

Check out Kriti Sanon's fitness video below:

Not so long ago, Sanon's photos from her home workout diaries had been making headlines. From sharing glimpses of her 'work in progress' physique to sharing a quirky way of measuring her room, Kriti's home workout sessions had garnered heaps of praise from hundreds and thousands of fans as she had gained 15 kgs for playing a surrogate mother in her upcoming film Mimi. A couple of weeks ago, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor shared a picture of herself to show off her flexibility skills and wrote, "I thought of putting this up, then I felt it's not Perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyway?? (sic)".

Take a look:

