Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Romantic Side In Form Of A Sweet Poem | Check Out Her Post

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a lot of problems for people. Recently, the Prime Minister of India announced a Coronavirus lockdown for 21 days. Celebrities have been spending their quarantine with their families and have been keeping their fans entertained by coming live on their social media handles. They have been advising their followers to stay at home during the crisis. Some celebrities, however, are finding time to explore their creative side. Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently wrote a poem during her quarantine.

Kriti Sanon's creative side

During the coronavirus lockdown, actor Kriti Sanon is seen sharing some romantic poetry with her fans. With her poetry, she also shared some romantic monochrome pictures in a video. Kriti Sanon also mentioned that she loves romance. The tweet has received over 3.1K likes on Twitter and 1 million views on Instagram. Fans also commented on heart emojis on her video.

Didn’t i tell you that i lovvvvee ROMANCE?!💞 Being a romantic at heart, here’s something i wrote..💖 i hope you connect to it too..💋#PoeticSoul #LovePoetry #RomanticMe

Written and spoken by Me💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HkWq0BFx34 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 29, 2020

Kriti Sanon during coronavirus lockdown

This is not the first time Kriti Sanon has shared her poetic side on social media. The actor also made a cake for her father's birthday at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Furthermore, the actor also was also seen singing songs during her quarantine, she also posted a video of the same on her Instagram profile.

Kriti Sanon's movies

The actor was last seen in the movie Panipat that also featured Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Kriti will be seen in the upcoming movies Mimi and Bachchan Pandey. Kriti also mentioned that she has an upcoming untitled project with Rajkumar Rao.

