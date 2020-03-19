When Kriti Sanon Spoke About Criticisms And How She Deals With Trolls

Kriti Sanon who is currently preparing for her movie Mimi has also faced a lot of criticisms when she stepped into Bollywood. From facing trolls for her dresses in events to being slammed online, the actor has faced flak several times. However, she never mentioned about feeling insecure regarding the same. Once during a media interaction, she opened up about how she deals with trolls.

In one of Kriti’s media interactions, she was questioned about how she deals with all the hate comments and trolls. She said that she filters them out and at times she had even blocked negative people who just don’t think before commenting. Talking about not getting stressed or insecure with the trolls, Kriti Sanon mentioned that it is not something that has ever bothered her. She does not take them seriously and also mentioned that there were instances when negative comments made sense to her.

Furthermore, Kriti Sanon said that she is always ready to take constructive criticism as it helps her to get better at her work. The actor added that it makes her feel connected with her fans. She also talked about box office numbers and mentioned that she doesn't think much about it. Kriti Sanon ended her conversation saying that she works hard on the script, makes her character look convincing and hopes that her efforts help her connect with her fans in the best way possible.

Kriti Sanon on the work front

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon recently celebrated the first anniversary of Luka Chuppi. She shared posts on her Instagram handle while teaching Coca-Cola dance steps to filmmaker Laxman Utekar. Currently, she is working with the director for her upcoming film Mimi. She has wrapped up the shooting of the film. Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi and is scheduled to release in July 2020.

