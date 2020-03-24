Songs From Kriti Sanon's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' That Have Crossed A Million Views On YouTube

Kriti Sanon worked in the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi in the year 2017. The romantic comedy film was a hit and she was praised for her role in the movie. The movie was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Kriti Sanon worked alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The movie also consists of some great songs that were loved by the audience. Take a look at some songs from the movie.

Popular songs from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi

Sweety Tera Drama

The song is sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey, Shraddha Pandit. Pravesh Mallick has written and also rapped in the song. The song has crossed over 111 million views on YouTube. The song is the second most viewed song from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

Nazm Nazm

One of the most viewed songs of the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi is Nazm Nazm. The song has crossed over 150 million on YouTube and it features Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. The song is sung and written by talented musician Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The mixing and mastering of the song is done by Aditya Dev and Shadaab Rayeen respectively. The song was released by music label Zee Music Company on YouTube. Nazm Nazm came out on August 16, 2017.

Bairaagi

The song is sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh. The song released on August 23, 2017, and till now it has received over 5.9 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Samira Koppikar and written by lyricist Puneet Sharma who has also written the song Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya. The mixing and mastering of the song is done by Shadab Rayeen who is also known for his best work in songs like Channa Mereya, Bulleya and many more.

