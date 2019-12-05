Kriti Sanon Learnt THIS New Language While Preparing For Her Role As Parvatibai In Panipat

Kriti Sanon is having a good 2019 with her recent release Housefull 4 that also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda etc. After Housefull 4, Kriti is all gearing up for her upcoming period drama Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie is based on the third battle of Panipat. Kriti is all set to appear in the movie in a never seen before look. She is essaying the role of Sadashivrao Bhau's wife Parvatibai. Arjun Kapoor in the movie is portraying the role of Sadashivrao Bhau.

Here is how Kriti Prepared for her role

The trailer of the movie released received mixed reactions from viewers. Many fans were also seen comparing the movie with Bajirao Mastani. Kriti's role in the movie was very well appreciated by her fans and also the audience. Her role was being compared to that of Priyanka Chopra's in the film Bajirao Mastani. In an interview with a leading daily, Kriti was asked whether she watched any period dramas to take inspiration from any actor's performances while she was preparing for her role. Kriti responded to this saying that before Panipat, she deliberately stopped watching any period films at all.

Kriti explained the reason behind this. She said that sometimes unknowingly, an actor picks up certain things which another actor has done which later becomes repetitive and there is nothing new left for the audience. She also said that the role was to be played in her own way and especially when the characters are different. That is the main reason why she did not take notes from another actor's performance for Panipat.

Kriti also told the leading daily, that she had to learn Marathi for the role. She also took lessons from a dialect coach and also had Ashutosh Gowariker helping her to keep it real as possible. She said that she did not know Marathi and she also wanted to make sure that whatever little Marathi she was speaking the Hindi film should be authentic yet effortless. Kriti also spoke about Marathi language and said that by the end of the shoots, she had started enjoying the language. Kriti called Marathi a sweet language and also said that it has a rhythm and tune to it which she liked.

