Coca Cola Pepsi - Brand New Song Featuring Venkatesh And Naga Chaitanya's 'bindass' Dance

Venky Mama featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Raashki Kanna and Payal Rajput is currently one of the most anticipated films of this year. The movie is directed by Bobby and the trailer, as well as the songs from the movie, have received positive responses from the audience and the fans are looking forward to knowing what to expect from the film. Recently, the makers of Venky Mama have released a new song from the movie. A peppy track titled as Coca Cola Pepsi and the song is featuring the lead actors and their Bindass dance moves. The one thing that caught everyone's attention was the chemistry between the two heroes - Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya.

Here is the video of the crazy track Coca Cola Pepsi

The beginning of the video is about the making of the film. The hook line of the song is quite catchy and is likely to easily get stuck in the audiences' minds. Another cool thing about the song is the catchy dance step on the hook line. The lead actors are wearing colourful clothes and dancing their hearts out. The main highlight of the song is the awesome chemistry between the two male leads. The dance moves in the song are too bindass according to the fans. Many fans have also commented on the video saying that they were looking forward to some energetic dance moves just like the moves from Coca Cola Pepsi.

Coca Cola Pepsi is sung by singers Aditi Bhavaraju & Ramya Behara, Simha & Hanuman. The catchy lyrics are given by Kasarla Shyam. Venky Mama is all set to hit the screens on December 13 this year. Watch the video of the song here.

