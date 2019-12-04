Bigg Boss 13: #UnstoppableAsim Crosses 1mn Tweets, Asim Riaz Breaks Shilpa Shinde's Record

Bigg Boss is currently on its 13th season and the contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stones unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season has been extended by 4 weeks. The ongoing season is setting up new stories each day. One of the contestants from the show is model Asim Riaz who hails from Kashmir. Asim Riaz became a popular name soon after the show started airing. Riaz after participating in the show has gained a huge number of followers.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Selected For An Item Song In Salman Khan's Radhe?

Also Read: Angad Bedi Watched Over 20 Sports And Betting Shows To Prepare For Inside Edge 2

Recently, the young model is making headlines for an interesting fact. Asim Riaz has broken the record of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde. Azim's fans started the trend #unstoppableAsim on the internet which has reportedly crossed over 1 million tweets.

The trending #unstoppableAsim

The new trend is said to have broken the records of the most popular former Bigg Boss contestants that include Shilpa Shinde and Gautam Gulati. Asim Riaz's fans believe that this is one of the biggest achievement for the young model. Riaz is undoubtedly very popular in the house as well. He is very well known for ugly fights with his co-contestants namely Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and others. However, he has bonded very well with actor and model Himanshi Khurana. The duo has also become a topic of interest for the followers of the show. Riaz had also reportedly confessed his love for Himanshi Khurana despite knowing the fact that she is already engaged.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush To Be Leads In Aanand L Rai's Next Film With Bigwigs?

Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal To Play THESE Characters In Takht. Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.