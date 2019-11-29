Kriti Sanon Shares A Heartfelt Caption For Her Character Parvati Bai From Panipat

Kriti Sanon is proving her versatility as an actor with some impressive performances in her recent films. She was last seen in the Farhad Samji directorial movie Housefull 4 opposite Akshay Kumar. The actor is now gearing up for her upcoming period drama Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She will be seen essaying the role of Parvati Bai who was the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Kriti’s Maharashtrian look from the movie has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the masses. The actor recently shared a still of herself from the film and also revealed that she is extremely honoured to play Parvati Bai in the film.

Also Read: Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Reveals Kriti And Arjun Were Always His First Choice

Kriti describes Parvati Bai as a fearless force

In the picture, Kriti can be seen looking intense as Parvati Bai who is standing in the battlefield. She can be seen clad in a brown and yellow saree in a Maharashtrian style while donning the nath and a bindi. But it was her caption which stole the show and proved her love for the character. She wrote that Parvati Bhai is a loving woman who is also a strong support system for her husband through all the ups and downs in life. She further described her as a fearless force who would go to any extent to defend her people. She revealed that she was honoured to play this character. The actor also thanked director Ashutosh Gowariker for giving her this opportunity. Check out the picture.

Panipat will also star Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure

The film will also see Arjun Kapoor essay the titular role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. While Sanjay Dutt will be playing the main antagonist, Ahmed Shah Abdali. The film will depict the events which led to the historic Third Battle Of Panipat between Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ahmed Shah Abdali. The trailer and the songs have been receiving a lot of accolades from the viewers. The film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman in the pivotal roles. It will soon be releasing on December 6, 2019. Besides this, Kriti will also be seen in the film, Mimi which is based on the 2010 acclaimed Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The film will also star Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role and will be based on the concept of surrogacy.

Also Read: WATCH: 'Panipat' Stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Arrive In Chariot For Song Launch

Also Read: Kriti Sanon To Have A Face-off With Kriti Sanon Because Of This; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.