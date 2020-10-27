Kriti Sanon Shows How Her 'perfect Good Morning' Looks Like; See Picture

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and gave a sneak peek into how her 'perfect' morning looked like. Firstly, Kriti shared a picture of her coffee cup and gave a glimpse of the view of her house. After this, she posted a photo of her diary and wrote, 'Silent morning, A perfect cup of coffee, And my thoughts. I say that's a good morning'.

Kriti's definition of 'perfect' morning

Also Read | Golden Retriever 'makes Music' With Its Human In Style, Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

Kriti Sanon's Instagram gives a peek into her whereabouts. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of her routine. Interestingly, Kriti has channelled her inner poet as she often pens down her thoughts on social media. Recently, Sanon penned, 'That moment, that game, when you look at him and see the reflection of your love pour into his eyes.. Not a word spoken, but what a conversation that is'. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's poem below.

Also Read |Kriti Sanon's Instagram Account Is Fun And Quirky & Here's Why You Should Follow Her

Kriti Sanon's new movie

On the work front, Kriti will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in the film- Bachchan Pandey. Moreover, she is also roped in for Ahmed Khan's upcoming directorial, Heropanti 2, alongside Tiger Shroff. More so, Kriti Sanon recently jetted off to Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao to start shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next.

The team of the yet-to-be-titled film will begin shooting for the same on October 30. Kriti showed fans how she travelled in the flight. She was seen wearing masks and face shields. She mentioned that there was proper 'social distancing'.

This year in March, Kriti wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. Sharing pictures from the set, Kriti wrote, 'It's such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! Mimi. This one’s too close to my heart'. In the film, Kriti will be seen playing the character of a surrogate mother for a couple. The makers are yet to unveil the release date of Mimi.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani's Necklace Collection You Should Not Miss

Also Read | Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Head To Chandigarh To Shoot For Dinesh Vijan's Next

(Promo image source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.